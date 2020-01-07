CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Recent drone phenomenon spotted in Saunders County

Six News was on the scene near County Road R, outside of Mead, Nebraska when a four to six-foot drone flew overhead. The drone flew so close to the ground, the sound of the propellers was caught on camera.

Dozens of sightings have been reported from Colorado to western Nebraska, and now so close to the Metro, of unclaimed drones flying in a formation.

Most objects spotted Tuesday were flying at 50 miles per hour, according to Deputy Kennenbeck.

“It definitely raises curiosity because it’s something that I’ve never seen either patrolling the county it’s dark and you see stars all the time and when you see something in the sky that looks different it definitely raises curiosity,” said Kennenbeck.

We adjusted the brightness, contrast, and slowed down our video to see that it’s in the shape of a plane, and the lights are attached to one object.

Witnesses aren’t spooked even though they say as soon as they pulled out the camera the drones would turn their lights our and move away. They just want to know why they are hovering over rural farmland at night.

All the drones spotted with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department were all moving eastward.

When we asked the deputy to speculate what this could all be he says at this point, he has no guesses that make sense.

