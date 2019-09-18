Buyout informational meeting to be held for Mills County residents impacted by flood

Mills County Emergency Management is holding an informational meeting for residents impacted by the flood and is interested in the Hazard Mitigation Program (buyout) on Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Glenwood High School auditorium.

According to a release from the County, Pacific Junction residents are welcome to attend but will not be included in the Mills County application. They will be covered by the City of Pacific Junction.

Questions will be taken in advance so the correct experts will be in attendance and you can email those to Sheri Bowen at sherib@mcph.us or by mail at PO Box 209, Glenwood, IA 51534.

