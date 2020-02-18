Iowa Dem. Party announces results of caucus recanvass

On Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party announced the results of recanvass requests from the Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns.

In short, the recanvass resulted in no changes to the allocation of national delegates. However, 29 changes were made to the results after mistakes were found with misapplied rules or math worksheets not matching reported numbers.

The IDP recanvass administrators analyzed the records of results from requested precincts - a total of 81 precincts, including three satellite precincts, were reviewed.

The remaining result records reviewed were determined to have been either corrected previously, were from precincts choosing a single-delegate from the whole caucus or reflected inconsistent math.

The recanvass began Feb. 16 and was carried out by recanvass administrators with representatives from the Buttigieg, Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns on-site.

Due to the nature of the requests, the recanvass/recount committee made a recommendation to the SCC for the official recanvass process, which passed. Corrections were allowed to be made where the caucus results were correct but the rules were "misapplied" in how the delegates were awarded, the IDP said.