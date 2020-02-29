Butterfly benches painted by local artists to be displayed throughout Papillion

Twenty-five of these butterfly benches will be displayed through the city beginning in April.

One was finished by local artist Carol Ronheim and another by Holly Carey in her home studio.

Carey focuses on family roots and pays tribute to places like Werner Park.

"It’s an honor and exciting. Any artist who gets to do something for their city and exposure is really a big deal,” said Carey.

This took Carey 60 to 80 hours to paint over the course of a few months.

Carey's and the other 24 benches will be displayed from Easter to Labor Day.

Many will become permanent throughout Papillion.

