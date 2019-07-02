Busy roads "buckling" from the summer heat

This summer’s extreme heat is making things difficult for the Sarpy county road crews to keep up with repairs. While still repairing the pot holes from the winter months, the summer heat is now also causing havoc for commuters.

Sarpy County engineer, Dennis Wilson, said that the high temperatures are causing the concrete to expand, pressuring the joints, and then creating trouble for travelers.

Older and busier roads are most at risk.

There were reports of “buckling” roads this weekend on Cornhusker and Chandler.

“The damage is inevitable during the hot summer months and the deconstruction is more dangerous than drivers may realize,” said Wilson.

Sarpy County road crews are breaking up and replacing the concrete so traffic doesn’t slow over the next few months, and will continue to fill potholes from the winter.

