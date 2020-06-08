Businesses look ahead to a summer with restrictions

As more poeple head out to enjoy the summer-like weather it is important to remember that covid-19 restrictions are still in places.

"The restaurant industry has always been geared towards dine-in service. Having our guests come in and enjoy the food here the music the experience the drinks obviously," the manager at Ika Ramen, Alex Mullen, said.

However, for many customers that experience will be different.

"What I don't want anyone to do is to risk health and safety because they're impatient and they want to go back to doing something they used to do. Things are different now," Mullen explained.

Those restrictions include a six feet distance in-between tables, wearing protective gear, and no bar seating. Bars in Nebraska were allowed to reopen June 1, and some restaurants have made changes to abide by the rules.

"Formulate different cocktails experiences for them. They can come and take those home with them and enjoy them there. Bring back the containers get a bit of a discount that kind of thing," Mullen said.

Some restaurants and bars have other policies in place to limit the spread of the virus. This includes not serving fresh fruit, and limiting the use of plastic utensils.

While some people are choosing to dine in many others are still very cautious.

"We cater to an older clientele really too. So a lot of them are still hesitant about coming out," the owner of Nosh Restaurant and Wine Lounge, Erick Niemeier said.

A lot of people are still utilizing curbside pickup.

"We completely understand. We still accommodate those that are willing to come in or want to come in," Mullen said.

Restaurant owners said operating at 50 percent capacity has been difficult, but they are managing.

"Our staff just works a little less and more days and a little less hours," Niemeier explained. "We're ready for the Century Link or the CHI Center to have you concerts and stuff again and so downtown becomes a lively place again."

However he said they are doing their best to give customers a somewhat normal experience.

"People's lives are more important than that. So we understand and we'll make it work and we'll get through it," Niemeier added.

