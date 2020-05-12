Businesses encourage customers to protect themselves while in public

Wearing a mask in public is not required, but it is encouraged. Some people choose to do so.

"You don't know who's on the side of you. Like you don't know if she has it or if he has the virus," Ian Leon said while walking outside.

"You gotta take care of yourself and other people," Salvador Leon-Martinez added.

Some businesses are requiring their staff to wear a mask.

"We have all different formats, but we wear them regularly. And we wear them out in the public too because we just believe in them," Tony Mongello, the general manager of The Monster Club, explained.

Other places are asking the same of their customers.

"We'll have signage up saying you know we're wearing masks we would encourage you to as well. And they can take a mask because we do think that is something that we need to do as a business stand behind and encourage our customers to be doing," Betsy Vonkerens, the front end manager at the Bookworm Bookstore said.

It's among the many changes stores are making.

"We have lines on the floor. We have footsteps so our customers know where they should stand when they're having an order processed," Vonkerens said.

"We are leaning towards taking reservations and controlling who is coming in the door and registering temperature controls at that point," Mongello added.

Many people said they have no problem following the guidelines some businesses decide to put in place.

"If a store requires it or asks that we do it then I would do that willingly because I want the safety of others to come first," Alexis said while taking a walk outside.

However, she did say that she was not too worried about wearing some sort of protective gear in other places.

"I'm only in my 20s. Like I'm in the age range where it shouldn't be too bad even if I did get it. But I also believe that God's protecting me. I know that he's up there. I know that I won't get it. I don't know I'm just very confident that I won't get it," she added.

Most businesses encourage their customers to protect themselves even when doing business elsewhere.

"Why do I wear a facemask? I think we need to teach the public and we need to educate other people so I want to be one of those leaders," Mongello added.

"We want people to know we are first and foremost thinking about their safety and their health," Vonkerens explained.

Individual stores and restaurants set some of their own guidelines on what preventative measures customers should take while inside.