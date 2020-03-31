Businesses, customers navigate canceled events due to COVID-19

The coronavirus crisis has caused many people to cancel or postpone important events in their lives. Weddings, vacations, and concerts are on hold along with down-payments.

What in the world can they do about four canceled trips? That’s the question filling Jim and Judy Schaefer’s bucket list.

Judy Schaefer said, “To let people like us get at least the money back.”

They did on a Hawaii resort but Russian cruise cost thousands of dollars in airfare and is deferred. A law firm partner Schaefer is considering a message to send federal suit against airline policies.

Jim Schaefer said, “Instead of offering a future flight within a certain time period, they should give you your money back you know, they didn’t provide any service.”

There have also been concerts canceled like Blake Shelton who was scheduled to play here at the CHI Center and his fans are left holding expensive tickets.

The Shellenberger’s have two totaling $260.

Danny and Mary Schellenberger said, "Wanted to see him really bad but the way times are I’d just like to have my refund back. They won’t give refunds until Blake decides he wants to come back.”

MECA says, “Rescheduling concerts has to be completed then the option for a refund will eventually be made available. But MECA is sympathetic that people want and may need the money back, so everyone is working as quickly as possible.”

The coronavirus has created unchartered waters for many businesses and their customers.

Jim Hegarty with the Better Business Bureau said, “Our goal is to act as a neutral third party to help businesses and consumers come to a reasonable solution in circumstances where there are challenges like this.”

Twenty hours’ worth of persistence on the computer and phone helped get a few large vacation refunds for the Schaefer’s.

We also talked to some brides and grooms with canceled weddings. In most cases, reception venues are finding new dates and various vendors adjusting to them. One event center owner says paying numerous refunds that might cause her to keep the doors closed for good, then everyone would lose their money.

