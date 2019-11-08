Bushfires rage across Australia

As bushfires rage across two states in Australia, dramatic footage captured the intensity of the fires and the dangerous conditions firefighters face.

Volunteer firefighters can be seen driving through the flames, shot by Deputy Captain McGowan from the Warringah District Brigade. (Source: Deputy Captain McGowan/NSW Rural Fire Service/CNN)

Australia's bushfire season officially started in September, much earlier than in previous years.

There are currently more than 60 fires burning across the country. That number will likely rise with the long, hot Australian summer ahead.

