Busch Beer gives Nebraskans a reason to wish for snow

Busch Beer is offering a "cool" deal for customers in seven states, including Nebraska, this winter. They're calling the promotion Busch Snow Day.

Busch announced the promotion on Wednesday, saying, "For every inch of snow that accumulates in your state this season, we’ll take $1 off your Busch."

The deal applies to customers in Nebraska, as well as Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Wisconsin. The offer is up to $30 off, excluding sales tax.

Busch said rebates can be entered at any time until March 21, and you’ll receive money back shortly after that date.

You can find a link to the rebate, as well as more information on Busch Snow Day, here.

