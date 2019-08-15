Bus stop construction on Dodge St. to cause lane closures

This week crews will begin construction for ORBIT bus stops along Dodge, and many are worried about their daily commutes.

The bus service will run along Dodge Street and is projected to ease congestion. Many lane closings scheduled throughout the year to build these stops have people like Henry Goner concerned.

Goner is a delivery driver and according to him, he spends roughly 2 hours on Dodge Street every day making his deliveries.

“You got all those folks going from downtown heading towards Elkhorn, and how do you avoid the main central hub for the city as far as travel goes,” said Goner.

Jason Rose with Omaha Metro plans to keep drivers moving.

“We definitely want to keep traffic flowing including our busses so we’re trying to minimize lane closures as much as possible,” said Rose.

Construction along the eight-mile stretch will vary, according to Rose. They are working on a tight timeline to keep closures at a minimum.

“We plan to have a good amount done going into the winter then we'll close everything up and have all traffic lanes open through the winter shut down then we'll kind of reopen in the spring,” said Rose.

Some sidewalk access will also be restricted during construction. Crews will begin heading east and finish heading back west, the buses should be running next spring.

