Bus driver found not at fault for collision with child on scooter

A metro bus driver was found not at fault after a nine-year-old was injured in an incident involving a scooter last year.

The child was injured in September after colliding with a city bus. This happened near Florence and Pinkney.

A police investigation has wrapped up. We learned the bus driver crossed the center line to give the child some more room as he was passing, and the child inadvertently swerved into the bus as he looked over his shoulder behind him.

The bus was only going about 20 miles an hour. No citation was handed out.

