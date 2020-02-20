Burned down dry cleaning business in Millard could soon be redeveloped

For a year and half, there have been numerous complaints about a neighborhood eyesore in Millard — the aftermath of the explosion that destroyed a dry cleaning business.

6 News learned that eyesore could soon go away.

The explosion that destroyed the Wadrobe Spa laundry business left burning questions; all but one have been answered. The fire marshal ruled arson, and almost a year later, business owner Michael McKernan was charged.

He is facing several arson and fraud charges in Sarpy County. Just last week, his trial date was canceled after he waived his right to a speedy trial.

And for 16 months, those passing by the remnants asked why the aftermath scene has remained.

But not much longer.

Insurance fire and criminal investigators no longer need a secure scene here, and the property which went into foreclosure has been purchased.

A for-sale sign has been posted at the site, and Marty Pelster the attorney for the buyer tells me a demolition application will be filed within three weeks with a cleanup crew ready to go right after it’s approved.

The owner of the pet resort across the street can't wait to see a new business neighbor.

“We're tired of it, but it’s time,” said Kevin Irish, Paw Spa owner. “I think they had to do an investigation for a while, and that should be done by now, so now it's time for redevelopment.”

The new property owner helped develop the busy retail community and his attorney says whatever is built on the site will fit in with the neighboring businesses.

“Oh I'm sure it will,” Irish said. “Look at the area — it’s really nice. We have some really great retailers here, so I think whatever they come up with will be a lot better than what we're looking at.”

After enduring an eyesore for more than a year, that will be a sight for sore eyes.