Burned cat with fish-skin bandages improving, Nebraska Humane Society reports

King, the burned cat being treated with fish-skin bandages, is making progress, the Nebraska Humane Society reported Friday.

NHS vets said they found new tissue after removing some of King's previous bandages during another surgery conducted Wednesday.

King suffered burns over 50 percent of his body during a house fire Dec. 21. Borrowing a technique from UC Davis veterinarians, NHS vets installed King's "organic bandages" — Tilapia skin — on the tabby's back, amputated tail stump, and legs in order to protect the cat's skin, provide pain relief, and stimulate healing via collagen.