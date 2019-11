Lincoln Police are investigating a string of burglaries that took place at a church in Lincoln.

According to LPD, the Northern Lighthouse Church, located near 14th and Fletcher, has been burglarized three times over the last two months.

Recently, the church decided to put up a camera inside and on Nov. 2, they caught a man breaking into a donation box and stealing an envelope of donations.

LPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 402-441-6000.