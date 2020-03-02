Hamburg's Main Street set for major demolition

The heart of Hamburg is set to get gutted, forever changing the face of the flood-stricken town. Plans are underway to demolish a handful of the historic brick buildings along Main Street.

“If one of them collapsed the possibility of someone being killed is enormous,” said Public Works director, Alan Dovel.

The town expects it will cost $1.5 dollars to bulldoze the buildings; state flood-recovery funds covering just over a million of it.

“We found that about five of them were structurally were compromised due to the amount of water that sat in them,” explained Dovel.

If all goes according to plan the buildings will be gone no later than this summer.

“It’s definitely going to change what downtown main street of Hamburg looks like,” added Dovel.

Stoner Drug is a staple business along Hamburg’s Main Street. It houses a pharmacy and soda fountain.

“It won't be what people think of - of Hamburg anymore to a certain extent,” said Megan Benfiel, manager of the pharmacy. But she’s hopeful the town won't be hurt by the change.

“Most of the building they're planning to tear down has been vacant for a long time so I don't see a large impact to the community as far as a loss of services,” said Benfiel.

She thinks the town has a chance to turn the teardown into a good thing.

“Hopefully there will be an opportunity to put up potentially smaller buildings, single-story, “said Benfiel. “Instead of what we're used to as our historic buildings come down, with the opportunity of new businesses coming in.”

The town also likes that option. “Obviously we'd like to get more business into town, so maybe there's an opportunity with that,” said Dovel, noting there's still a lot to work out before deciding exactly what to do with the town’s Main Street.

Hamburg is also dealing with another concern. The town’s efforts to bring back its high school fell short late last month with the state voting 'no' to that request. Officials were hoping it would help bring people back to the flood-stricken town.

