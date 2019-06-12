Build-a-Bear brings back Pay Your Age, with new rules after last year's long lines

Build-A-Bear is bringing back its Pay Your Age promotion, but this time, there are new rules to avoid the long lines it created in 2018 when the promotion was first launched.

Teddy bear / Source: Pixabay via MGN

This year, the company is holding a sweepstakes to receive a ticket to participate in the Pay Your Age promotion. Participants must enter by June 16 to receive a ticket. The sweepstakes also includes a chance to win a birthday party experience at Build-A-Bear.

Participants who win a ticket will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two periods the week of June 24 through 28. Ten participants will win the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes grand prize of a birthday party worth up to $250 to use any time in the next 12 months.

Click here for details about how to enter the sweepstakes.