Berkshire Hathaway: Annual shareholders meeting to go on regardless of virus outbreak

Investor Warren Buffett's company plans to hold its annual meeting on May 2 regardless of the status of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that began in China.

Berkshire Hathaway said in a statement that the size of the meeting, which typically attracts roughly 40,000 people, could change this year because of the coronavirus outbreak; but the company plans to go ahead with the event in Omaha.

"The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on May 2, 2020, irrespective of conditions at that time," the statement reads. "The scope of the meeting and associated activities may be modified by circumstances at the time, but we have no present plans to do so."

The meeting attracts throngs of people who want to listen to Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger answer questions over several hours.

Berkshire Hathaway told 6 News last month that it isn't sure how the overall attendance will be impacted by the coronavirus.

The meeting itself will again be broadcast online by Yahoo Finance, so investors don't have to travel.