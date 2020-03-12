Buffett says his firm's meeting could be scaled back

Investor Warren Buffett says he plans to decide whether to scale back his company's annual meeting, which typically attracts roughly 40,000 people, around April 1.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Berkshire Hathaway is still planning to hold its annual meeting on May 2, but the ongoing coronavirus outbreak may force the company to make changes to the event.

Buffett told Yahoo Finance that he will follow the advice of public health officials when deciding whether to alter plans for Berkshire's annual meeting.

The meeting usually attracts a huge crowd of people who want to hear from Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger.