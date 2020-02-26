Buffett expects coronavirus to impact annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting

Warren Buffett is expecting the coronavirus to impact the Berkshire Hathaway convention.

Every spring 40,000 shareholders flock to Omaha to hear him speak.

May 2nd is when warren Buffett takes questions from inside the CHI Health Center Arena.

But because shareholders come from all over the globe, places where the coronavirus is growing quickly now, he's expecting some sort of impact.

On Monday, CNBC hosts asked Warren Buffett directly about the coronavirus.

Warren Buffett said, "In terms of the human race, it's scary stuff when you have a pandemic."

And with the global numbers of infected spreading quickly, the financial markets have taken a hit.

"I think about it in terms of our annual meeting. I mean, which is May 2nd,” said Buffett.

Past reports indicate that as many as 3,000 shareholders come from China to Omaha for the weekend and shareholders weekend is just two months away.

Buffett's assistant tells 6 News that "If the current travel restrictions remain in place, we won't have visitors from China."

While Omaha has been on the receiving end of four flights of quarantined Americans brought here specifically for medical care, most airlines have already stopped flying to China and now travel to South Korea and Hong Kong is being cut back. Two other locations with large numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Berkshire Hathaway is reminding us that Yahoo finance will live stream the shareholder’s meeting, just like it has for the last few years, so if you're unable to travel you can still watch online.

Warren Buffett said, “I mean, flu is particularly tough on old people. You are going to have two guys on the stage whose combined age is 185. So, we'll-- we won't be looking for people that show are getting signs of contagion. But that's one of the problems with this, is it does have a long gestation period. And it's highly transmissible.”

Berkshire Hathaway isn't sure how the overall attendance will be impacted by the coronavirus.

We're told that will depend on the mind-set of Americans in mid-to-late April just before the shareholder's meeting here.

