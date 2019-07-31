Buffalo herd escapes, NY police ask for public's help to find them

New York State Police and a farmer are asking for the public's help to find an escaped herd of buffalo, causing destruction wherever they wander.

A herd of buffalo has a New York woman fearing for her family. / Source: WTEN, Lucy Proper via CNN

The herd got out from a buffalo farm in the area and made it to a family farm where they decided to feast on hay meant for other livestock.

"They've damaged fields. They've damaged equipment," said Lucy Proper, who runs the farm.

Proper said she counted about 20 to 30 buffalo in the herd.

One of the animals gave her dad quite a scare while looking through his bathroom window while he was shaving.

"All of a sudden in my mirror in my bathroom there's a reflection of a big buffalo and I'm going, 'What the heck?'" said Frank Proper.

Lucy Proper said she hasn't seen the owner of the buffalo farm in a few days. She last saw him when he started, but stopped, building a pen on her property meant to corral the herd.

Police are working with that owner and asking the public to give them a call if they spot the missing buffalo.

They are warning people not to approach the massive and unpredictable animals if they see them, but it's a warning that an increasing number of people seem to ignore as they drive to Lucy Proper's farm in hopes of catching a glimpse of the herd.

"See? This is what I'm dealing with nonstop," said Lucy Proper as she pointed toward cars driving through her farm. "I've had to take time off of work. People are just coming up. These are not animals that people want to come and watch. I'm scared for my family."

The herd moved onto greener pastures by the time WTEN arrived at Lucy Proper's farm for the story, but Lucy Proper said she will continue to work with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

She thinks it's going to take a small army to gather the herd that could be anywhere by now.

Copyright 2019 WTEN via CNN. All rights reserved.