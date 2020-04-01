Bryan Health to use germ-zapping robots to disinfect face masks

With face masks and other necessary medical equipment in short supply at hospitals nationwide, Bryan Health has moved forward with plans to use a robot to disinfect face masks for reuse.

Hospital administrators announced plans to use two of its Xenex germ-zapping robots to clean up to 400 masks per hour.

Four of the robots are already in use, with two on each Bryan Health campus in addition to standard cleaning. One robot at each hospital will now be dedicated to cleaning masks. At least two additional robots have been ordered.

Jeff DeBoer, manager of environmental services at Bryan Health said the machine puts out pulsed UV light to deactivate the DNA of bacteria and viruses on the surface.

Racks are now being constructed to hold masks during the cleaning process, which should be completed by the end of the week, DeBoer said.

Two days into the second week of drive thru testing, Bryan Health said a total of 353 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Of those tested, three were positive for the virus, while 107 others tested negative. Results of the remaining 243 are pending.

One hundred and fourteen in-patient COVID-19 tests have been administered. None have come back positive and 75 were negative.

People who think they have the virus are urged to contact their doctor or the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

In Lincoln, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is nine.

On Wednesday, the hospital system also announced plans to restrict visitors of some patients starting Friday.