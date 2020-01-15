Broken Bow mayor voted out of office

The mayor of Broken Bow, who's awaiting a criminal trial, has been voted out of office.

Custer County Clerk Connie Gracey said the majority of voters approved the removal of Jonathan Berghorst from office.

The canvassing board met Wednesday morning to certify the numbers. More than 1,00 ballots were returned via mail in the election.

There were 619 votes in favor of recalling Mayor Berghorst with 400 people voting no.

Berghorst's first run-in with resistance came after he reportedly threatened the job of a police officer during a late-night fight he was involved in. Others are accusing him of creating a hostile work environment. These are both charges the mayor has denied.

A trial is set for Jan. 29.