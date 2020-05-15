Briefs: Natl. Guard Flyover on May 18, Wilber Czech Days canceled

Here is a list of updates from local organizations including openings, closings and cancelations:

Nebraska Air National Guard Flyover

The Nebraska Air National Guard's Stratotanker flyover tour previously scheduled for May 13 will now take flight May 18, the National Guard announced Friday.

"Our Flyover Salute to Nebraska's Heroes responding to the #COVID19 pandemic is now rescheduled for Monday, May 18, and will now include more than 30 hospitals spanning nearly the entirety of the state," the National Guard tweeted.

Papillion Mayor's Triathlon

The 2020 Papillion Mayor's Triathlon scheduled for July 12 is canceled, the City of Papillion's recreation department announced Friday.

"This was not an easy call to make but at this time of uncertainty and current social distancing measures in place, we feel this was the best decision we could make with the information we currently have," stated Race Director and Assistant Recreation Director Tim Moran.

All registration fees will be refunded.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Omaha Performing Arts announced Friday the touring production of Jimmy Buffett's "ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE" scheduled July 7-12 at the Orpheum Theater has been canceled.

"Our artists, staff, volunteers and community are most important at this time as we continue to maintain social distancing and focus on safety,” said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires. “We share in the disappointment these cancellations bring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and eagerly await the time when we can present live entertainment to Omaha audiences again!”

All ticket holders who bought tickets via Ticket Omaha have been emailed by OPA.

Wilber Czech Days

Wilber Czech Days in Wilber, Nebraska, has been canceled the event’s organizers announced on Facebook Wednesday.

“Due to all the federal and state recommendations with COVID-19 and not knowing what the next few months will bring, we felt at this time we should cancel,” the group stated.

The annual Czech Festival will be held Aug. 6-8 in 2021.