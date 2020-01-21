Brief pursuit in stolen car leads to arrest, recovery of missing teens

Nebraska State Troopers say an Omaha man is in custody after leading state troopers on a chase in a stolen car overnight.

Reginald Bell III is 19-years-old.

He was arrested on a list of charges including operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and first-degree assault on an officer.

It was a tense situation as troopers made the arrest.

The driver had led troopers on a brief pursuit and rammed a trooper's cruiser after the trooper had spun-out his car.

Troopers, Omaha Police, and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies took -four- people into custody.

Two passengers were teens who had been reported missing from other states.

Troopers also found what appeared to be a handgun in the car, but it turned out it was an air-soft pistol.

