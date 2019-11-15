Bridge project raises concerns at a Nebraska, Iowa state line

A bridge project by the state of Iowa is getting traffic flow help from Nebraska, but some Nebraskan’s claim that’s created a danger zone on their side of the border.

Bridge reconstruction requires a crossover that reduces highway 2 from four lanes to two but also raises a turning concern.

“That’s dangerous right there. I’ve seen a lot of near accidents,” said Don Friedli.

Don Friedli is the director of the Lewis and Clark Visitors Center. He and other civic leaders in Nebraska City worry about traffic navigating around stopped trucks waiting to turn left.

Dan Mauk the Economic Development Director said, “We also need to have safety and access for the elevator now it’s the harvest season the grain trucks have to be able to get in there and there’s going to be an accident.”

The turn leads to a major grain elevator.

“Move the crossover on this side past the intersection. Let this intersection flow like it was designed to do,” said Friedli.

The District Engineer, Thomas Goodbarn says that would be difficult and costly due to a curbed island that would have to be removed.

“It’s probably not worth going in there and spending all that money to modify something we’re just going to have to put back in three or four months,” said Goodbarn.

Because Iowa promises to complete the eastbound bridge by spring then highway two on the Nebraska side will return to normal with a turn lane.

“Right now as we monitor this thing it functions well for the most part,” said Goodbarn.

But those who drive through the intersection often say the crossover location has made a turn for the worse.

“It’s a matter of time before someone has an accident, they’ll get rear-ended,” said John Crook from Nebraska City.

The state had blocked left turns off-highway two for a time at that intersection, but the state allowed them again so grain trucks wouldn’t have to go through the heart of Nebraska City.

