Bride-to-be suffers wedding dress scam months before her wedding

Four months before the big day and an Omaha couple get a big shock. They may have been scammed on an important element in their wedding.

Searching Facebook for wedding ideas, Diane Brinson said yes to a dressmaker.

”It’s perfect there’s somebody who can make it exactly how I want it,” said Brinson.

An Oklahoma based designer named Britney S. Smith posted photos of dresses she claimed to have made and sent Diane sizing forms to fill out and return along with payment.

Brinson said,”$2,700 was the full amount that I paid her.”

The designer even provided a dress contract.

The couple planned long ahead for their wedding, look at all these accessories. But what’s missing and makes them nervous, that wedding dress.

Diane got excuses for delays including a photo allegedly of the designer wearing a hospital gown suffering exhaustion. That’s the last she’s been seen on social media.

Brinson said, “She completely disappeared. I cannot find an email that works for her, her Facebook is gone.”

Facebook shows eight dress customers searching for Britney S. Smith.

Airerona Morris her fiancé said, “I’m not buying anything else from anyone out of state if I can’t go to their house or their shop, and we’re not doing it.”

The couple prepares for a May wedding with some cutbacks due to the loss of $2,700 on an undelivered dress. Diane says she’s been told a fraud claim with PayPal is a month too late.

Brinson said, “It really hurt not only did she get our money we didn’t get back from her but PayPal was like we can’t help you.”

But the couple’s attitude is can-do while looking forward to the I-do’s.

Brinson said, “It’s disheartening but it’s not going to stop us.”

Diane Brinson filed a theft by deception complaint with Omaha Police. Our message to PayPal hasn’t been returned. In the meantime, a local designer is helping the bride-to-be on another dress.

