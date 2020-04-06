Brickway Brewery and Distillery unveils hand sanitizer on tap for the public

An Old Market brewery and distillery has something new on tap for its customers.

People lined the street to get Brickway's hand sanitizer -- which is hard to come by these days.

The distillery has been making and giving away the product to first responders and hospitals but now have opened their service to the public. All you need is a container.

"Because of the sheer volume, we're limiting to 64 ounces per guest that comes in. Spray bottles work really well. And we're thrilled we're able to help the community here,” said.

Brickway plans to make the hand sanitizer as long as it's needed. It will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

