Boys Town to implement a Safe2Help hotline to benefit students well-beings

The Omaha City Council heard no opposition today to an agreement to implement the Safe2Help program.

Operating out of Boys Town, the hotline Safe2Help will provide a place for students in Douglas County to anonymously report threats to the safety or wellbeing of students.

They will be able to do this through a hotline, using a mobile app, or online.

Denise Rieder, Threat Advisory team leader said, "we have one place to report that we have experienced people so when the tips or the information’s coming in is that we have experienced staff people ready to handle that information and direct it to the appropriate entities basically.”

The $422,000 grant will come from the Omaha Police Foundation.