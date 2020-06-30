Boys Town sadden by loss of former leader Father Valentine J. Peter

Boys Town is saddened to report the loss of their former leader, Father Valentine J. Peter.

"Father Peter was such an important leader and inspiration to the kids, alumni, and employees at Boys Town. We are grateful for his service and we know Father helped a lot of young people. The good he did and the impact he made has touched thousands of lives," reads a statement provided by Boys Town.

In 1985, Father Peter began serving as the fourth Executive Director of Boys Town. There, he created Boys Town Continuum of Care. At the core of the continuum, would be four Family-Based Programs that were adopted by 17 other locations across the United States.

Father Peter also made it a goal to balance the Boys Town Population. In 1985, only 26 girls resided in Boys Town. By 1990, 210 girls, four remodeled dormitories, and 10 new family homes were added to the organization.

Father Peter served for 20 years. At that time, Boys Town became an award-winning organization that underwent many exciting changes. Boys Town was designated as a National Historic Landmark, President George H. Bush named Boys Town High School one of "America's Best," the Boys Town National Research Institute gained a reputation for being a leader in the treatment for children with communication disorders, and much more.

A profile of Father Peter provided by Boys Town reads, "In taking over as Executive Director, Father Peter made it his mission to develop 'child and family care for the 21st century'."