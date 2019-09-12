Boys Town introduces new mental health facility

One in every three children with anxiety also have behavior problems and depression, according to the Center for Disease Control, and parents now have the option to get their kids the help they need right here in the metro.

It was the open house at the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Inpatient Center on the Boys Town campus Thursday. It’s a safe and secure place where children ages 5 to 18 can get the help they need for mental health concerns.

The center is 27,000 square feet and has 16 beds.

Dr. Nicholas Basalay, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Boys Town, believes that a facility like this in Omaha is long over-due.

“We have so many kids that are unfortunately waiting in emergency rooms, waiting in hospitals needing a bed. I’ve heard up to a week or two they’ve had to wait because there just weren’t enough beds and it’s not doing them any favors just waiting to get the care they need,” said Basalay.

Dr. Basalay shows 6 News features such as two beds per room, with a bathroom, and storage for personal belongings. There are also safety features like doors with windows so the patients can be checked on.

“A lot of attention to detail to make sure there are not places you can harm yourself or hang yourself. We have sensors on all the doors so should they try to put something over the door or be messing with the doors and alarms, there are sensors that go off that lead to an alarm,” said Basalay.

Patients will spend 7 to 10 days at the facility getting the complete care they need.

“It really does allow us to have a full range of care for kids that the roughest patch to where they are getting better and progressing on to whatever level they need,” said Basalay.

The facility also offers long-term care extending beyond impatient care.

