Boys Town Fire Chief John Sing remembered

Boys Town Fire Chief John Sing died Monday morning after a 48-year career with the department.

The cause of death was not immediately available. An autopsy is pending.

Sing grew up with a father who worked in various capacities at Boys Town. In 1971 Sing had accepted a job with the Denver Fire Department but Boys Town made him an offer to join the Boys Town Fire Brigade. Sing accepted the position and worked there throughout his career.

On hearing word of Sing's passing Monday, Waterloo and Douglas County Rural Fire Chief Travis Harlow told 6 News, "My heart is broken for his family and the Boys Town Fire Department members. He was such a leader and mentor to so many in the fire service no matter serving on Boys Town Fire or a part of the Tri-Mutual Aid area."

Boys Town credits Sing with his service not only as chief but also for his role as Director of the Fire and Safety Department. He is also credited with starting the Fire Cadet Program.

John Sing marked his 48th year with the department last June.