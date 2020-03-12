Boys State Basketball schedule, scores and how to watch

The 2020 Boys State Basketball Championships are March 12-14 in Lincoln. Click here to view the brackets.

A mostly empty Pinnacle Bank Arena at the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament. Fans are limited to immediate family members only.

On Wednesday, the NSAA made the decision to continue with the Boys State Basketball Tournament but limit attendance to immediate family as a coronavirus precaution. They made that decision based on a recommendation from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Since that announcement, there have been several organizations and leagues that have cancelled games and seasons.

As of Thursday at noon, Boys State Basketball games will still be played.

"At this point and time we're going to continue to play the (Boys) Basketball State Tournament," NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said. "We're always concerned about the virus and what they're doing will probably be updated hourly but at this time the tournament is still going on."

All games on Thursday and Friday will be available, free of charge, on the NFHS Network. The championship round on Saturday will still air on NET.

Click here for access and view all games at the NFHS Network

Our partner, News Channel Nebraska is also broadcasting games over the air. Click here for information on how to view NCN in your area.