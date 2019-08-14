Boy Crashes, Released to Parents

Omaha police say a 14-year-old boy crossed into the oncoming lanes in south Omaha early Wednesday morning and crashed into another driver head-on.

The 2012 Nissan Versa struck a 20-13 Nissan Altima at 13th and Missouri Avenue about 12:15 a.m.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital. The 14-year-old driver from Oakland, Iowa suffered a head injury that is not considered life threatening He was street released to his parents and cited for willful reckless driving and having no operator's license.

The other driver, a 27-year-old man from Bellevue was treated for neck pain and facial lacerations.