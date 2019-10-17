Boulder causing problem for drivers

More than a dozen drivers this year have found themselves between a rock and a hard place...literally.

Once on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, drivers found themselves perched on top of a boulder outside the UPS location at 156th and West Maple.

"Usually, it's bigger cars, it's like right below their window level so they can't really see it and before it's too late they can't stop," UPS employee Christle Menchaca said.

She and co-workers have a running tally to see how often this happens. After the last two incidents, the number is up to thirteen.

Menchaca said she was told the landowner put the rock there to prevent people from driving over the curb. The issue is, the rock is sloped towards the road, acting as a ramp once a car starts going up.

According to the Douglas County Assessor's website, the land is owned by a group called Sweetbriar II, LLC.

6 News has been in contact with the company and we are waiting to hear if they are aware of the problem.

"Some people have rocks to stop people from making U-turns on intersections and things like that. But I don't think there is any reason for these rocks to be this close," Donald Egger said.

He's witnessed an accident moments after it happened a few weeks ago.

"I could see this little car on this rock, I couldn't believe it," Egger said.

Egger said once a car is up there, there's nothing you can do besides waiting on a tow company.

Both Egger and Menchaca said as long as the rock is outside the busy UPS location, all drivers can do it stay vigilant.