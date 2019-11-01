'Bonkers' math: Nebraska senator issues one-line statement on Warren health-care plan

It wasn't exactly LOL, but it was pretty close:

"Hahaha. This make-believe math is bonkers."

That's the full statement issued by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on Friday in response to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's written explanation of her "Medicare for All" plan.

In it, she details how an initial $20.5 trillion in federal spending — $52 trillion over the course the next 10 years — would provide government-funded health care.

The senator rolled out talking points of her 20-page online post on her Twitter account early Friday. The thread starts here: