Bond was set at $500,000 Monday for Dakota Oehm, 26, who was arrested last week for the alleged sexual and domestic abuse of a juvenile.

Oehm was arrested on Thursday, November 17th as a result of an investigation opened last April.

He is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault; two counts of Strangulation and one count of Domestic Assault. All are felonies.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 12th.