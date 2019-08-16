Bond set at $500,000 for pastor charged with sexual assaults

Bond was set at $500,000 Friday for Emanuel Rodriguez, the pastor of a Council Bluffs church, who is charged with sexually assaulting two young children.

Rodriguez, 44, was arrested in Minnesota on a felony warrant from that originated with Omaha police.

Investigators with Project Harmony interviewed several children in connection with allegations that Rodriguez would touch them inappropriately while they watched a movie on a couch together at his home. Two other girls described similar incidents.

Investigators filed two counts of Third Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Rodiguez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 17th.

Copyright 2019 WOWT. All rights reserved.