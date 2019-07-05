Bond set at $25,000 for woman who assisted delivery of child that later died

Bond was set Friday at $25,000 for Angela Hock who is charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Death in connection with the death of an infant she attempted to help deliver in June.

Hock advertises herself as a midwife and she attempted a home delivery that involved a breech birth and the child ultimately died.

In court on Friday, Hock's attorney said his client has worked with the family in that incident for two years and Hock had assisted in an earlier delivery that was also a breech birth.

The case came to light on June 15th. Paramedics were called to a home near 48th and Spaulding around 9:15 p.m. in response to a woman at full-term in her pregnancy who was in distress following complications during a breech birth.

The baby was eventually delivered by paramedics on the way to the hospital and was described as limp and unresponsive. The child died June 17th.

A warrant was issued for Hock's arrest when it was determined by Nebraska Health and Human Services that she does not hold a medical or certified nurse-midwife license.