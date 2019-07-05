Bond set at $25,000 for suspect in hit-and-run accident

A Douglas County Judge ordered 69-year-old Aldean Drieling of Fremont to be held on a $25,000 bond Friday in connection with a hit and run accident that seriously injured a woman in June.

The accident happened June 25th near 93rd and Maple Street. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when an SUV went over a curb, ran a red light and struck the woman.

The prosecutor said the, ”victim received serious injuries including compound fractures. The vehicle owner was eventually located and turned out to be the defendant's. The defendant was interviewed and admitted to driving and fleeing after the collision.”

Drieling's attorney said, “Your honor, Mr. Drieling is 69-years-of age, he does in fact live in the Fremont, Dodge County Nebraska area. We ask for permission for him to reside there upon his release. He has attended some college, previously worked at a packing house but is now receiving Social Security. No felony convictions I don’t believe, on his record.”

Drieling's preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 6th.