Bond set at $2 million for murder suspect

Bond has been set at $2 million for Anne Valgora, a Papillion woman accused of killing Steven Olson of Omaha.

Valgora appeared in court in Sarpy County Thursday.

She's facing several charges including Second Degree Murder.

Papillion Police arrested her on Tuesday after they found Olson dead from a gunshot wound to the head. That happened along Fillmore Street.

In court, 6 News learned Valgora had at one time been a Sarpy County 911 operator – a job she held for seven years.

She has a preliminary hearing on July 9th.