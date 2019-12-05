Bond set at $1.75 million for serial robbery suspect

From stolen lottery tickets to a chance encounter with an Omaha Police officer, 6 News is learning more about how investigators caught a suspected armed robber.

The armed robbery spree started at a South Omaha Kwik Shop in mid-October.

The masked Omaha man accused of terrorizing convenience store clerks across the city is unlikely to get out of jail before trial.

A county judge at Jail Court set the bond for Spencer Scott at $1.75 million. That’s $250,000 for each of the seven stores hit.

Thursday, prosecutors revealed two big leads that helped detectives track him down. Investigators say that after a cook was robbed at Sgt. Peffer’s and shoved into a walk-in freezer, surveillance video showed a black Altima Sedan, which was traced back to the suspect.

Detectives also tracked down lottery tickets stolen in a robbery to a guy trying to cash them in two months later in West Omaha.

In court, Spencer Scott said very little but he seemed bothered while waiting to sign court paperwork as if he was in a rush to get back to his cell.

In court, the state said Scott was the driver in the December robbery of a south Omaha Bucky’s when an Omaha Police Officer just so happened to have pulled up next to his car and then the officer remembered it was the same car wanted in connection with the stolen lottery tickets in southwest Omaha hours earlier.

Investigators have not yet said if his partner is yet in custody.

