Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in hit-and-run

Bond was set Monday at $100,000 for David Kenney, 32, in connection with a hit-and-run traffic accident early Sunday morning that seriously injured a woman on Interstate 680.

Emergency crews were called to northbound 680 near West Center Road shortly after midnight to investigate the accident.

Authorities said a Chevy Tahoe had overheated and the driver pulled off on the shoulder of the interstate. A female passenger got out and was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup. She is hospitalized and being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Dodge left the scene of the accident and other motorists followed it to 126th and Pierce where officers detained the driver who was identified as Kenney.

Kenney, of Bennington, told officers he was aware of hitting something but decided to continue driving.

Kenney is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident Causing Serious Injury. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 9th.