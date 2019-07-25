Bond raised to $4 million for suspect in child sexual assault

Bond for Nicholas Avery, charged in connection with a child enticement investigation, has been raised to $4 million.

Avery is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Bellevue Police arrested him in June at his home near 38th Street and Forestdale Drive as he pulled into his driveway with a 13-year-old girl in his vehicle.

Authorities say the two started conversing on social media and decided to meet.

We're told that Avery paid $200 for a rideshare to pick the teen up at her home in another state and drive her across state lines to Nebraska.