Bomb squad responds to fireworks after fight

The Omaha Bomb Squad was called to a metro Walmart Tuesday night to remove fireworks from a pickup truck.

Police tell 6 News that the situation began when four men fought with a fifth man. It was not immediately clear where the fight began but it certainly ended in the parking lot of the Walmart near 99th and Blair High Road.

The victim in the fight was attacked with a baseball bat.

Police called the bomb squad because fireworks were inside a pickup truck in the parking lot. The fireworks were illegal to possess.

The materials were safely removed.

Police also tell 6 News that the assault victim either stole items or burglarized the homes of the four men. The four men were taken in for questioning.