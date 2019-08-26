Bomb squad detonate suspicious devices at North Omaha home

A North Omaha neighborhood was scared to step foot outside, Monday night, after a man found an explosive device in his home.

"It was a little scary. A little flutter in the stomach there,” said North Omaha resident, Chris Bertram.

A plume of smoke rose above the trees in the yard of a home near 34th St. and King St.

The explosion startled neighbors looking on from a safe distance.

"They told us that there was a possible explosive device that they found and asked us to stay out of our backyard,” said Bertram.

Bertram and his family were asked to leave their home while police worked to secure the situation.

Police say, their next-door neighbor reported that he found a suspicious device in his garage.

"They were cleaning out their garage and found a possible live grenade,” said Lt. Nick Muller with the Omaha Police Department.

Police called the bomb squad in to handle the hazardous hand grenade without putting anyone else in harm's way.

"The bomb squad set up their own explosive rig to detonate what police are calling a hand grenade and create a controlled explosion, but that was just one explosion here tonight," said Bertram.

Police tell 6 News, the homeowner found a second device he thought was another explosive.

Device technicians rolled out the wire and set up again to detonate, leaving nothing up to chance.

"That's a little scary. You never know what people have around, especially in a neighborhood so it's a little scary,” said Bertram.

Police say the second suspicious device was determined not to be an active explosive.