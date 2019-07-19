Bold crowd braves sizzling weather for Jazz on the Green

With heat index values pushing triple digits, a hardy crowd turned out Thursday night for Jazz on the Green.

Nicole Molina said, “This is one of the hottest we've been to. We've been to a few hot ones but this has got to be tops."

Jazz on the Green is Midtown Crossing's outdoor concert series and it brought the heat for week two but music fans came ready to face it with fans of their own.

They found creative ways to try to stay cool but the key is hydration.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention warn that if you’re outdoors in extreme heat you need to drink water even if you're not thirsty.

The CDC says high humidity causes your body to hold in heat it needs to release. Water lowers your temperature.

Molina said she was glad she could convince her boyfriend to come to Turner Park. He wanted to sit inside the temperature-controlled house but she wanted to dance to some jazz in the mid-summer night’s steam.

"He's like, 'uh, mmm, nope. We're not going.' I said, 'yes, we're going. Yes we're going.’" And yes they did.

Medics were on hand at the concert tending to people feeling dehydrated. We saw them treating one woman who appeared to be suffering heat exhaustion. They took her inside at a nearby restaurant.