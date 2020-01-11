Boeing travails begin to ripple, 2,800 jobs lost in Kansas

Problems for Boeing and its troubled 737 Max aircraft are beginning to ripple outward with a major supplier announcing that it will lay off more than 20% of its workforce in Kansas, where it is based.

The announcement of 2,800 layoffs at a major employer in Wichita, the state's biggest city, comes one day after documents became public showing that Boeing employees raised doubts about the safety of the 737 Max.

The layoffs threaten to damage a state economy that's been solid for months, with low unemployment. Spirit produced about 70% of the 737 Max, including the fuselage.

Contracts with Boeing for the Max represent more than half of Spirit's annual income.