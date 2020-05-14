Body of woman missing for two weeks found west of Fremont

The body of a Fremont woman missing since the beginning of the month was found Thursday in a rural area west of the town, according to a news release Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Michelle Sell, 61, had been missing since May 1, leaving her home that day to go on a walk, Fremont Police told 6 News earlier this week. Her son flew in from Arizona to help the volunteer search group organized by Sell's cousin, Jolene Vavra.

"Mickey has suffered from mental illness for a lot of years. And they have been trying to adjust her medication and stuff," Vavra told 6 News earlier this week. "And I don't know if she was going through something else, because with mental illness we never know."

According to the Sheriff's Office release, Sell's body was found along Military Street "after an exhaustive search of the area" by a volunteer team using a drone.

The street was closed off between Business Park and County Road 19, the release states.

Fremont Police, a Kearney search team, Nebraska Game and Parks, and other volunteers aided in the search, the release states.