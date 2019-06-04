Body of missing volunteer firefighter found in Loup River

The body of a missing Genoa volunteer firefighter who went missing after his kayak overturned in the Loup River has been found.

The body of 29-year-old Brett Swantek, a volunteer firefighter in Genoa, Nebraska, was found on Tuesday, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was recovered on the Loup River after he went missing on May 25.

Swantek was last seen in a kayak near the Loup Public Power diversion dam on the Loup River.

In a statement released on the sheriffs' office Facebook page, a witness saw a man, later identified as Swantek, fall out of a kayak while attempting to go over the diversion dam.

In the days that followed, first responders, local and state law enforcement, volunteers and The Nebraska State Patrol Air Wing scoured the waters in an attempt to locate Swantek but were unsuccessful.

A memorial service will be held June 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Twin River High School Auditorium. In lieu of flowers, memorials are being directed to the Genoa Fire and Rescue Squad.

Swantek was born in Columbus, later moved to Lincoln and then to Peoria, Illinois for 10 years. Brett moved back to Genoa his senior year of high school. According to his obituary, he instantly fit in at his new school and was elected a homecoming candidate after being in his new school for one month. He graduated from Twin River High School in 2008.

Brett leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old son. Brett was the sales manager at Curry Bros Motorsports in Columbus.

